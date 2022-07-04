easyjet’s Chief Operating Officer, Peter Bellew has announced he will be stepping down amid growing pressure on the airline to reduce flight disruption.

Johan Lundgren, the airline’s chief executive, said: “I would like to thank Peter for his hard work and wish him well.

“Everyone at easyJet remains absolutely focused on delivering a safe and reliable operation this summer.”

The airline has been under pressure to reduce flight disruption which has seen holidaymakers across the country face delays, cancellations, and airport chaos.

This comes as easyJet announced all flights to Hurghada in Egypt from the UK have been cancelled for the months of June and July.

At the time, easyJet said: “easyJet is operating up to 1700 flights carrying up to a quarter of a million customers every day. There are industry-wide operational issues that are impacting airlines at the moment, which means we have made a number of pre-emptive cancellations which include not operating to Hurghada from the UK for the remainder of June and July.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience this will cause. We are informing customers in advance to minimise the impact on their plans and provide the option to rebook before travelling or receive a refund, and our customer service hours have been extended to support affected customers. We continue to monitor the operation closely and take action in advance as needed.”

Airlines across the country have been facing chaos and disruption as travel aims to return to post-pandemic levels.

easyJet has been one of the worst-hit for cancellations in recent months, axing thousands of flights, including many on the day they were due to depart.