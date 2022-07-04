Love Island’s favourite plot twist is back this week as viewers watch the couples face the challenge of Casa Amor.

Couples are put to the test as they meet new bombshells and spend days away from each other, with the girls heading to Casa Amor this year.

As the new boys and girls are revealed, viewers have spotted a familiar name from a celebrity dad.

Who is Jack on Love Island?





Jack Keating is a 23-year-old in social media marketing and the son of Irish singer, Ronan Keating.

Jack, originally from Dublin but living in London said in his Love Island interview that his dad is “buzzing” for him.

“My dad is a singer, Ronan Keating,” he said.

“He will be watching when I’m on it for sure. He’s buzzing for me, me and my dad are very close, we’re best mates.”

Jack continued: “I’ve been single for a long time, probably 4 or 5 years now and I’ve really been missing that spark that I haven’t been getting on the dating scene, like I’ve been dating for a long time. And I just thought why not?

“Hopefully I’ll get a connection with somebody and see what happens. What do you think you'll personally bring to the villa? Hopefully a bit of energy. I think I’m a pretty positive, fun guy so I think some good chat and a bit of Irish charm as well.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV hub. Episodes are available the following morning on Britbox.