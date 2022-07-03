Love Island fans rejoice because Casa Amor is finally back on our screens.

The ITV dating show's highly anticipated segment sees the islanders split up, with the girls being sent to a second villa - Casa Amor - to meet some new boys.

Meanwhile, the boys will also face the ultimate test as they stay in the original villa, choosing to either crack on with a bunch of new girls or stay loyal to their partners.

Here's how long Casa Amor is and what you can expect in the coming days.

How long are there in Casa Amor for on Love Island?





Love Island's producers announced Casa Amor's return during Thursday, June 30's episode with the segment starting the following night on Friday, July 1.

In the past, the dating show sees the boys and girls separated for around four or five days.

At the end of the experiment, the islanders have to decide if they are going to stay loyal to their partner's in the other villa or if they are going to couple up with one of the Casa Amor bombshells.

Casa Amor has led to the programme's most iconic and memorable moments over its history.

Most recently, from its 2021 season, it split up the future winners' Millie and Liam.

The pair eventually patched things up, ended up winning the contest and are still together now.

However, as ITV viewers know, many couples are not so lucky with countless couples' heads getting turned or crumbling under the pressure.

Time will tell how the Class of 2022 will fare...

Love Island continues at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.