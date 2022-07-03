Love Island fans have been waiting all season for Casa Amor and it doesn't look like we'll be disappointed with the drama.
The ITV dating show's highly anticipated segment sees the islanders split up with the girls being sent to a second villa - Casa Amor - to meet some new boys.
Meanwhile, the boys will face the ultimate test as they stay in the original villa, choosing to either crack on with a bunch of new girls or stay loyal to their partners.
In tonight's episode, the boys finally learn that the girls are not coming back with their cocktails but will actually be away for several days - with no contact whatsoever.
Love Island First Look: the boys find out about Casa Amor
As the girls crack on in Casa Amor with a new set of guys, the boys receive an enlightening text: “Boys, as you know the girls went out for drinks earlier this evening. They will be staying away for a few days. Please now pack them a case for their trip. #DontWaitUp #CasaAmor”
The boys gathered together in the beach hut, Luca says: “The girls are out! They’re having a nice time, we’re not worrying about them. Have your nice time and we’ll have our nice time.”
Davide then predicts there will be “six sexy girls to have fun with us and enjoy our time”.
As instructed, they pack up suitcases for the girls with Andrew packing his hoodie and ring for Tasha as well as her teddy.
Meanwhile, Luca packs his fish flops and ring for Gemma. and Jacques packs his eye mask for Paige.
As they prepare to go to bed, the boys insist that their heads won't be turned by any new girls entering the villa.
Jacques says: “I am not gonna find someone better than Paige in three days, give me a year and I don’t think I’d find anyone suited more.”
Luca agrees: “I’ve been waiting a year for a girl like Gemma.”
Love Island First Look: New girls cause a stir in the villa
The following morning, in the main villa, the boys go outside and are quickly greeted by six new girls.
Dami says: “These girls are phenomenal, they’re beautiful. Literally, no jokes about it. I’m not gonna lie… I feel like we’re in trouble. I think we’re in trouble man.”
Jacques adds: “Santa’s delivered trust me… he has brought every single present I wanted.”
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.
