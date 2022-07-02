It was recently confirmed that Love Island’s Casa Amor is returning and now you can meet the girls who will be entering the villa.

This part of the series sees the islanders get split up into groups of boys and girls with one group staying at the original villa and the other moving to another villa for a few days.

They’ll be met with a new group of boys and girls with the new boys moving in with the original girls and the new girls living with the original boys.

Meet the Casa Amor girls on Love Island 2022

Summer Botwe

York Press: Summer Botwe. Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)Summer Botwe. Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)

Age: 22

From: Hertfordshire

Occupation: Events decor business co-owner

Jazmine Nichol

York Press: Jazmine Nichol. Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)Jazmine Nichol. Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)

Age: 21

From: Newcastle

Occupation: Nightclub manager

READ MORE:

Coco Lodge

York Press: Coco Lodge. Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)Coco Lodge. Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)

Age: 27

From: Surrey

Occupation: Graphic designer/ ring girl/shot girl

Chyna Mills

York Press: Chyna Mills. Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)Chyna Mills. Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)

Age: 23

From: Leeds

Occupation: Youth support worker

Mollie Salmon

York Press: Mollie Salmon. Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)Mollie Salmon. Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)

Age: 23

From: Southampton

Occupation: Makeup artist

Cheyanne Kerr

York Press: Cheyanne Kerr. Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)Cheyanne Kerr. Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)

Age: 23

From: Barnsley

Occupation: Cabin crew

Current Love Island couples

  • Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
  • Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope
  • Danica Taylor and Jay Younger
  • Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti
  • Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
  • Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders currently in the villa, excluding those entering for Casa Amor: 

  • Paige Thorne
  • Dami Hope
  • Indiyah Polack
  • Liam Llewellyn
  • Tasha Ghouri
  • Davide Sanclimenti
  • Gemma Owen
  • Andrew Le Page
  • Luca Bish
  • Jacques O’Neill
  • Jay Younger
  • Danica Taylor

Get to know the new islanders and check out their social media ahead of the new show in our explainer here.

Love Island continues on Sunday at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.