It was recently confirmed that Love Island’s Casa Amor is returning and now you can meet the girls who will be entering the villa.
This part of the series sees the islanders get split up into groups of boys and girls with one group staying at the original villa and the other moving to another villa for a few days.
They’ll be met with a new group of boys and girls with the new boys moving in with the original girls and the new girls living with the original boys.
Meet the Casa Amor girls on Love Island 2022
Summer Botwe
Age: 22
From: Hertfordshire
Occupation: Events decor business co-owner
Jazmine Nichol
Age: 21
From: Newcastle
Occupation: Nightclub manager
Coco Lodge
Age: 27
From: Surrey
Occupation: Graphic designer/ ring girl/shot girl
Chyna Mills
Age: 23
From: Leeds
Occupation: Youth support worker
Mollie Salmon
Age: 23
From: Southampton
Occupation: Makeup artist
Cheyanne Kerr
Age: 23
From: Barnsley
Occupation: Cabin crew
Current Love Island couples
- Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
- Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope
- Danica Taylor and Jay Younger
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti
- Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
- Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill
Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders
Here are the islanders currently in the villa, excluding those entering for Casa Amor:
- Paige Thorne
- Dami Hope
- Indiyah Polack
- Liam Llewellyn
- Tasha Ghouri
- Davide Sanclimenti
- Gemma Owen
- Andrew Le Page
- Luca Bish
- Jacques O’Neill
- Jay Younger
- Danica Taylor
Love Island continues on Sunday at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.
