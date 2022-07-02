Love Island saw two more islanders get dumped from the island in Friday’s episode and Casa Amor is fast approaching.
While Charlie and Antigoni are no longer in the villa, there’ll be plenty more action no doubt as the couples experience the Casa Amor segment of the dating show.
ITV viewers can keep up with the gossip most nights but an episode on Saturday won’t be airing.
Having said that, you can still tune in to Love Island: Unseen Bits, the show that compiles moments from the islanders’ week that weren’t included in the main show.
We've loved every minute of Antigoni & Charlie's journey 💜 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RQUJqKwztW— Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 1, 2022
Why isn’t Love Island on tonight?
New episodes of Love Island aren’t aired on Saturdays but you can watch them daily from Sunday through to Friday, followed by a new episode of Love Island: Aftersun.
If you’d like to get your Love Island fix on Saturday you still can by tuning in to Love Island: Unseen Bits on Saturdays at 9pm on ITV2.
Casa Amor incoming... 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/B1mkIpygFg— Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 30, 2022
Current Love Island couples
- Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
- Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope
- Danica Taylor and Jay Younger
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti
- Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
- Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill
Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders
Here are the islanders currently in the villa:
- Paige Thorne
- Dami Hope
- Indiyah Polack
- Liam Llewellyn
- Tasha Ghouri
- Davide Sanclimenti
- Gemma Owen
- Andrew Le Page
- Luca Bish
- Jacques O’Neill
- Jay Younger
- Danica Taylor
Get to know the new islanders and check out their social media ahead of the new show in our explainer here.
Love Island continues on Sunday at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.
