Amazon and BT are set to share the rights to broadcast live Champions League matches from 2024 in a new deal.

The technology giant will split the rights with BT for the 2024-27 cycle, a period that marks the start of a new format for UEFA’s men’s European club competitions.

Amazon will have the first pick of matches on a Tuesday night through to the semi-finals, with BT retaining the rest of the rights to the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

This was announced alongside the news that the BBC had got the rights to show Champions League highlights from the same season.

Amazon will get the first pick of matches for the live coverage of games (PA)

Amazon already holds the UK rights to 20 Premier League matches per season, but will expand its live offering with this new agreement.

The UK deal is understood to be worth around £500million a year to UEFA and the clubs – £1.5billion in total – an increase of 20% on the current cycle.

Alex Green, the managing director of Amazon Prime Video Sport Europe, said: “The addition of UEFA Champions League football is a truly momentous moment for Prime Video in the UK.

“Since 2018, we’ve seen millions of Prime members in the UK enjoy live sport on Prime Video, and it’s that passion and energy that has led us to this exciting next step. We can’t wait to bring fans the headline fixture of European football’s most prestigious competition every Tuesday and we’ll have more details to share about our broadcast in the future.”

The Champions League expands from 125 to 189 clubs under the new format agreed by UEFA’s executive committee in May.

Teams will play eight matches in the new 36-team league phase, compared to six in the current group stage.

Teams finishing between ninth and 24th in the league also face a two-leg play-off to fight over the last eight places in the 16-team knockout round.