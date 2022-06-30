Love Island never fails to give us the drama and Thursday's show teased a heart-wrenching double dumping after a major recoupling the day before.
If ITV viewers thought they were going to catch a breath after the temperature was raised after the heart rate challenge and Ekin-Su's heated clash with Gemma, they are sorely mistaken.
After Wednesday's recoupling, fans voted for who they thought was the most compatible couple in the villa with the islanders receiving the least votes being vulnerable to elimination.
Tonight's episode saw the newly formed couples share a romantic brunch together and Luca and Gemma finally got the visit the Hideaway, before the news of the incoming dumping broke.
Later in the evening, Andrew received a text asking all Islanders to gather at the fire pit.
With all the contestants seated, Paige received a message that told them that the public had been voting for the most compatible couple.
The text read that: “Those with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight.”
Who left the Love Island villa in double dumping?
With all the islanders newly recoupled, there was only one thing that was going to happen.
The three vulnerable couples, who received the least votes from the public were Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, Danica Taylor and Jay Younger and Antigoni Buxton and Charlie Radnedge.
One boy and one girl would be chosen to leave the villa by the other islanders of the opposite sex.
ITV viewers will need to tune in on Friday night to see who gets dumped.
Current Love Island couples
- Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
- Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope
- Danica Taylor and Jay Younger
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti
- Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
- Antigoni Buxton and Charlie Radnedge
- Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill
Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders
Here are the islanders currently in the villa:
- Paige Thorne
- Dami Hope
- Indiyah Polack
- Liam Llewellyn
- Tasha Ghouri
- Davide Sanclimenti
- Gemma Owen
- Andrew Le Page
- Luca Bish
- Jacques O’Neill
- Jay Younger
- Danica Taylor
- Antigoni Buxton
- Charlie Radnedge
Love Island continues on Friday at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.
