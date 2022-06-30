Love Island never fails to give us the drama and Thursday's show teased a heart-wrenching double dumping after a major recoupling the day before.

If ITV viewers thought they were going to catch a breath after the temperature was raised after the heart rate challenge and Ekin-Su's heated clash with Gemma, they are sorely mistaken.

After Wednesday's recoupling, fans voted for who they thought was the most compatible couple in the villa with the islanders receiving the least votes being vulnerable to elimination.

Tonight's episode saw the newly formed couples share a romantic brunch together and Luca and Gemma finally got the visit the Hideaway, before the news of the incoming dumping broke.

Later in the evening, Andrew received a text asking all Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

With all the contestants seated, Paige received a message that told them that the public had been voting for the most compatible couple.

The text read that: “Those with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight.”

With all the islanders newly recoupled, there was only one thing that was going to happen.

The three vulnerable couples, who received the least votes from the public were Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, Danica Taylor and Jay Younger and Antigoni Buxton and Charlie Radnedge.

One boy and one girl would be chosen to leave the villa by the other islanders of the opposite sex.

ITV viewers will need to tune in on Friday night to see who gets dumped.

Current Love Island couples

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Danica Taylor and Jay Younger

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Antigoni Buxton and Charlie Radnedge

Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill

