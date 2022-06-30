Eid ul-Adha is just around the corner as Muslims prepare to celebrate the second of two annual Eid celebrations.

It follows Eid ul-Fitr which marked the end of Ramadan on Monday, 2 May.

Due to celebrations being based on the sighting of the crescent moon, until this week, the exact date of celebrations could not be predicted with complete accuracy.

Eid ul-Adha moon sighting saudi arabia

Eid ul-Adha falls on the tenth day of Dhul-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Hijri calendar.

It is not possible to predict the exact date however many Muslims across the world follow the official verdict of Saudi Arabia who this year said Dhul-Hijjah bagan on Thursday, 30 June after the crescent moon was sited on Wednesday 29 June.

When is Eid ul-Adha 2022?





As a result of the moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, for many, the Eid ul-Adha festival will begin on the evening of Saturday 9 July and will last for four days.

There is some debate over whether the moon sighting should refer to your specific region or defer to sighting in Saudi Arabia or other regions.

Why and how is Eid-ul-Adha celebrated?





Eid-ul-Adha is considered the holier of the two Eid festivals. Known as the Festival of the Sacrifice, it relates to the story of prophet Ibrahim (Abraham in the Old Testament) and his willingness to sacrifice his son for God, known as Allah in Islam.

Before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, Allah produced a lamb for sacrifice instead.

In commemoration of this an animal is traditionally sacrificed as part of celebrations and divided into three parts (Qurbani). One part is donated to the poor, another two the immediate family and the third is shared with relatives.

As part of celebrations, mosques will often organise community meals and some muslims may donate money to charity so that poorer families can feast.

Observers of the religious festival will greet each other with the phrase “Eid Mubarak” which translates to “blessed celebration” or “blessed feast”.

Families will also exchange gifts and share food with friends and family.