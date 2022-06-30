Last night’s episode of Love Island saw a dramatic recoupling change the group dynamic as the partnerships changed and new couples were formed.
In a shocking turn, Ekin-Su chose to recouple with Davide after having been coupled with him earlier in the show.
Things took a sour turn when she went behind his back and kissed Jay, who she then chose to recouple with.
Viewers have watched over recent days as the pair have gotten closer and rekindled a friendship, prior to the recoupling Ekin-Su voiced several times that she was unsure about her feelings for him.
The couple is now 7/1 to be Love Island’s winning pair according to Betfair, having been 100/1 just two weeks ago.
Jacques and Paige continue to grow closer and they’re the 11/8 favourites to go all the way, with Dami and Indiyah.
Betfair’s Love Island winning couples
Jacques O'Neill & Paige Thorne: 11/8
- Dami Hope & Indiyah Polack: 2/1
- Luca Bish & Gemma Owen: 7/2
- Davide Sanclimenti & Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: 7/1 (were 100/1 two weeks ago)
- Charlie Radnedge and Antigoni Buxton: 66/1
- Jay Younger and Danica Taylor: 66/1
Current Love Island couples
- Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
- Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope
- Danica Taylor and Jay Younger
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti
- Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
- Antigoni Buxton and Charlie Radnedge
- Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here