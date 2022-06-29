In last night’s episode of Love Island, the islanders faced the heart rate challenge.

But amidst the fun and games, feelings were hurt as many of the boys had their heart rate raised the most by someone other than their partner.

Dami & Andrew surprise Indiyah and Tasha with a homemade breakfast, and it appears the girls are satisfied with their efforts as Indiyah says: “My heart is racing for this pancake, you deffo made up, you deffo made up for yourselves.”

Meanwhile, on the day beds, Jacques pulls Paige for a chat to apologise for how he reacted in the moment last night.

He says: “When you actually opened up and told me why, I was like ok, I apologise. I should’ve had your feelings first before mine.”

In the Beach Hut, he reflects: “Last night with Paige, I was quite selfish at first- I realised that pretty quick when I spoke to her. I should’ve been there for her straight away.”

Back on the day beds, he says to her: “I’d love to prove to you how much you mean to me.”

A recoupling looms on tonight’s Love Island

Relaxing in the bean bag area, the Islanders are seen discussing last night’s events when Ekin-Su receives a text. It reads:

“Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling in which the girls will choose which boys they want to couple up with. #girlsontop #bigchickenergy”

Later in the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su ponders her upcoming decision: “I have these three boys in front of me, all of them have given me something great. Charlie is amazing, I’m myself with him- everything flows, nothing is forced. Jay obviously there’s a very big sexual chemistry with him, then you have Davide who we did start something… what do I do?”

Danica and Antigone are also unsure of their next move.

Danica says to Jay: “She says: “If I’m honest, you were in my top three when I first came in, looks wise, so it’s not like I’d be completely closed off to being in a couple with yourself. I think it’s important for me to let you know that you’re somebody that I would consider.”

Antigone mulls her decision with the girls, saying: “

“With Davide, I’m super comfortable - we really get along. Whatever it ended up being, it would be authentic. With Jay there was an initial attraction there but obviously I came in as this whole saga with Paige was unravelling and now he’s turned round in the last few days and is like I want to get to know you on a more romantic level. Part of me would like to get to know Jay still..”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.