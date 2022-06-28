Love Island is back on our screens and it's brought us a sizzling summer of drama and scandal.

The ITV dating show returned for its eighth season a few weeks ago and we were thrilled to return to the world of grafting by the firepit, bombshells and dramatic recouplings.

For many, lounging about the villa and splashing about the pool seems like a dream come true but fans have one burning question.

What time do the islanders have to wake up on Love Island and do they get to sleep in?

The islanders are said to not have a set wake-up time but they are woken up by the producers when they turn on the lights.

Their wake-up time is said to vary depending on whether they have had a big night the night before, including any recouplings or dumpings.

Speaking to The Sun, ITV said the time "varies depending upon what has happened the night before".

However, speaking to Heat in 2017, 2016 Islander Kady McDermot revealed that: “The days were very long, and the producers never let us sleep in past 9.30am [because] that wasn’t entertaining."

The Islanders are also said to not know what time it is since they do not have clocks in the villa.

Love Island continues on Wednesday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.