Costa Coffee has revealed it will be giving its customers yet another drink for free this week.

The coffee chain has released similar deals for the past two weeks and now it’s time for another.

Coffee fans can get a free bottled Frappé or select flavours from its coffee in a can range from Saturday, July 2.

Last week, customers were able to get a free Frappé including the new summer menu options.

Drinks available for free this week at Costa Coffee

Here's the drinks you can get for free when taking advantage of the offer this week.

Bottled Frappé range:

Smooth Coffee

Caramel Swirl

Choc Fudge Brownie

Coffee in a can range:

Caramel Latte

Vanilla Latte

Latte

How to get a free drink at Costa Coffee

Customers who are registered members of the Costa Club rewards scheme can benefit from a free drink this weekend.

On Friday, July 1 those who are registered with the rewards scheme will need to scan the mobile app after making a purchase of any drink from Costa Coffee’s menu via Click & Collect, in participating stores or at a Costa Express machine.

After doing this, customers will receive a digital reward for one free drink that can be redeemed from Saturday, July 2 until Thursday, July 7 at a participating Costa Coffee store.

How to get 50% off a drink at Costa Coffee

It doesn’t stop there though as customers can also take advantage of a 50% discount off their first drink when they join the Costa Coffee rewards scheme between Friday, July 1 and Sunday, July 31.

When a new customer downloads the app and joins the rewards scheme, they’ll automatically receive a digital reward for 50% off their first drink which will discount one drink but they must redeem it within one week of receiving it.

The Costa Club rewards scheme means customers can earn a free drink after buying any four hot or cold drinks when using a reusable cup or after buying eight drinks without a cup that’s reusable.

When it’s your birthday, you’ll also receive a reward for a free slice of cake.

For more information about the rewards scheme and how to download the app, you can visit the Costa Coffee website.

You can see the terms and conditions of both offers on the website plus find out if your local store is participating.