The gameshow just made for fans of Wordle – Lingo – is returning and looking for contestants from across the UK.

The hugely popular ITV quiz show, commissioned for a third series, is seeking teams of two to test their wits and word knowledge to be in with the chance of winning thousands of pounds.

The programme is hosted by actor and comedian Adil Ray who you might recognise from BBC One comedy Citizen Khan or as a presenter on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

How to play Lingo

The word guessing game sees contestants team up with a friend, family member or colleague to solve the puzzles.

During each pair’s turn, they will see each lingo starting with the first letter in place, they then have to guess what the word is.

In a similar fashion to web-based puzzler Wordle - if there is a letter in the right place, the square turns green, if one of the letters appears in the word, but is not in the right place, the tile will go yellow.

Also playing against the clock, participants have only 10 seconds to guess each word and their suggestions must be found in the show's dictionary, otherwise they lose that Lingo.

Lingo contestants – how to apply

The casting company also responsible for getting members of the public onto The Cube, Flirty Dancing and The Undateables, has now opened applications for Lingo.

If you think you have the word knowledge to make it to the final you can apply by emailing lingocasting@objectivemedia.group or visiting the casting website.