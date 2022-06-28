Toby Carvery is offering meals at a bargain price this week as Brits continue to tackle the ongoing cost of living crisis.

One of the UK’s favourite meals is available for half price as Brits navigate rising costs across the board including food, fuel and energy bills.

But Toby Carvery fans can rejoice as the nationwide chain is slashing prices by 50% this week.

From Monday to Thursday (June 30), customers can get half price adult mains.

The restaurant chain said: "Do you know the only thing better than carvery classics, ruffled roasties and wonderfully wonky yorkies? The same thing, but 50% off.

"This Monday - Thursday, treat you and your loved ones for less."

The chain shared the deal on Facebook where followers were quick to react to the bargain offer.

One social media user wrote: “Will be coming on for dinner this afternoon.”

“On my way,” added another.

A third said: "Brill and it’s payday. Booking a table!!"

How to claim Toby Carvery half price

The deal is valid for up to six people at one table in one transaction although it will not be available for takeaways.

To take advantage of the offer simply download the Toby Carvery app and enter the promo code “TREAT” when booking your table.