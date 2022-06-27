Post Office workers have voted for a fresh one-day strike amid a dispute over pay.

Communication Workers Union (CWU) members at more than 100 Crown Post Offices which are the larger branches often sited on high streets are set to walk out.

The Crown Post Offices will close for a day, as workers strike against a massive real-terms pay cut.

The union members are said to have rejected a pay offer that is said to be worth 3% with effect from April and a £500 lump sum since the CWU said this was well below inflation.

Post Office sign. Credit: PA

When will Post Office Workers walk out on strike?





The upcoming strike, scheduled for July 11, will be the third national strike by Post Office workers this year.

CWU assistant secretary Andy Furey said: “No worker wants to be in this situation, but Post Office bosses can’t be surprised that callous decisions are challenged by our members.

“This dispute is about dignity and respect for hard-working employees – essential public servants who, as key workers, provided unprecedented customer service during the pandemic.

“Our members feel betrayed and will not tolerate their living standards being smashed by people in charge of a public service that due to our members’ efforts made tens of millions of pounds in annual profits.

People walking outside a Post Office. Credit: PA

“There is more than enough money for a reasonable pay rise – implementing this pay cut is a management choice, not a necessity.”

A Post Office spokesman noted that they were "disappointed" in the CWU's decision but remained "hopeful" that a pay agreement could be agreed soon.

The spokesperson added: “We want to assure our customers that the vast majority of our 11,500 branches are unaffected by the CWU decision to strike on July 11 and will be open throughout the day.

“There are 114 branches, typically in city centres, that are directly managed by Post Office and on previous strike days over a third have opened as usual.