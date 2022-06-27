With non-stop drama every night in the Love Island villa, we're grateful to have After Sun to keep us updated on all of the gossip.

In just a short time, we've seen even more bombshells enter the villa, explosive rows and dramatic recouplings.

If you can't get enough of the 'OG' dating show, the ITV debrief programme After Sun needs to be on your watch list.

Here's when it is on your screen and how you could be in the live audience.

Love Island: After Sun continues on Sunday at 10 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Credit: ITV

When is Love Island: After Sun on TV?





Love Island: After Sun is back on our screens after Sunday's episode of Love Island at 10 pm.

Viewers will be able to catch up with the latest gossip and get an insight into what it's like to be in the villa from ex-islanders.

If you miss Aftersun, don't forget that you can catch up on ITV Hub where it will available for streaming from around 11.05 pm.

How to buy tickets to Love Island: After Sun's live audience

If you want to get closer to all of the action, tickets for the After Sun shows on a Sunday evening are available.

You need to register with the Applause Store if you want to be in a chance of being in the live audience.

This is the same site if you want to get audience tickets to Britain’s Got Talent, Celebrity Juice, and A League of Their Own.

Registering for tickets is completely free and only takes a minute or two to do.

If you want to get the best chance of getting a seat, we recommend logging on a few weeks in advance.

There is already limited availability for next week's show on June 26 so you better be quick.

You have to be over 18 to apply, tickets are not guaranteed and they are given out completely at random.

If you are successful, you will get a confirmation email with an e-ticket attached 48 hours before your chosen date - good luck!

Where is Love Island: After Sun filmed?

You won't be jetting off to the villa in sunny Majorca to be in the After Sun audience.

The ITV debrief show is filmed at London's BT studios with presenter Laura Whitmore flying back and forth between the UK and the Spanish island during the series.

