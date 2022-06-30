New Channel 4 drama, The Undeclared War will follow a leading team of analysts that are buried in the heart of GCHQ and secretly work to ward off a series of cyber-attacks on the UK in the run-up to the 2024 general election.
Set in a post-pandemic Britain, it will see 21-year-old GCHQ intern Saara Parvin thrown into a high-stakes cyber warfare in a thrilling cat and mouse game.
The show is written and directed by Bafta winner Peter Kosminsky known for his work on hit shows and films, White Oleander, The Promise, Britz, No Child of Mine and much more.
The cast is jammed pack with elite stars including Oscar winner Mark Rylance, Hustle star Adrian Lester, Shaun of the Dead star Simon Pegg and newcomer Hannah Khalique-Brown.
And above all, remain calm… New drama The Undeclared War coming soon to Channel 4 and All 4— Channel 4 (@Channel4) June 7, 2022
The Undeclared War full cast list:
- Adrian Lester- Andrew Makinde
- Simon Pegg- Danny Patrick
- Mark Rylance- John Yeabsley
- Edward Holcroft- James Cox
- Maisie Richardson-Sellers -Kathy Freeman
- Hannah Khalique-Brown -Sarra Parvin
- Tom McKay- Max K
- Joss Porter- Phil
- Jamie Muscato- Finn
- Alex Jennings- David Neal
How to watch The Undeclared War:
If you fancy watching the new high-stakes drama you can catch it on Channel 4 at 9pm on Thursday, June 30.
You can also catch it on All 4.
Each episode will be aired weekly at the same time with six in total.
