New Channel 4 drama, The Undeclared War will follow a leading team of analysts that are buried in the heart of GCHQ and secretly work to ward off a series of cyber-attacks on the UK in the run-up to the 2024 general election.

Set in a post-pandemic Britain, it will see 21-year-old GCHQ intern Saara Parvin thrown into a high-stakes cyber warfare in a thrilling cat and mouse game.