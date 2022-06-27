We are convinced that Love Island stylist Amy Bannerman has the best job in the world.

The celeb stylist and second-hand enthusiast is at the forefront of the ITV show's new mission to champion pre-loved clothes with new partner eBay.

After styling the likes of Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Sophie Turner, Amy has turned her attention to the villa's shared wardrobe, pulling together lush looks for each islander.

Taking inspiration from the likes of Harry Styles and Hailey Bieber, this season's looks have been split into four groups - Blurred Lines, Love Me Forever, Y2K and Dopamine Dressing.

If you're as obsessed as us with the new pre-loved purpose of the show, keep reading.

The stylist to the stars has rounded up her top tips to shopping designer this summer and how to get the most out of eBay.

Love Island stylist shares top tips to shopping designer on eBay

1. Think pre-loved first

When seeking out the best designer items for this summer, pre-loved is the best route to go.

You’ll save so much money and in extending the life cycle of the item, you’re protecting the environment too.

For example, Amy found a velvet Christopher Kane dress, that retails in-store now for £995, but she got it as pre-loved for just £90 on eBay.

2. Go in with a plan

Amy often browses through pictures on social media, checks out the runways and looks to her favourite influencers and celebrities for inspiration before heading to eBay.

That is what she did when shopping for each of the Islanders, with their style preferences in mind she knew what she was looking for and it made the browsing process a lot easier.

3. Search terms are key

People spell items incorrectly, so have a play around with spelling to find the designer piece you’re dreaming of.

The more specific your search terms, the better, as it can be overwhelming when you're presented with so many product options.

4. Use filters to narrow things down

There are so many amazing listings on eBay, but to save time and find what you’re really looking for, check out the filters.

You can navigate by size, colour, brand, location, price and more!

5. Be the better bidder

When you bid don't put an even amount. Put a more unexpected and uneven figure and bid just before the auction ends.

For example, if you put £20.86 and someone else has bid £20 (most people do even numbers), you will win.

This has helped Amy to get a lot of the standout pieces for Love Island this year.

6. Bag a bargain

eBay has a ‘Best Offer’ function, which means that if you see ‘Make Offer’ listed on an item, you have the option to contact the seller with your preferred price.

If they accept your offer, it could help your pennies stretch even further when trying to get your hands on that designer item.

7. Get notifications

If you’ve seen a designer item that you want, you can set up notifications so that eBay alerts you if someone lists the product on site.

Simply type in the designer product you’re looking for, select save search, and eBay will email you when your desired designer piece is available to buy.

8. Opt for trusted sellers

Look for sellers with over 99% positive feedback and 'trusted dealer', 'premium service' or 'top‑rated seller' badges.

eBay assigns these logos to trusted sellers based on positive feedback.

9. Take a closer look

The beauty of eBay is being able to communicate with the seller, unlike some resale sites.

So make sure you put this to good use and ask any further questions or request more images.

Being able to communicate with sellers is super helpful, for example when Amy needed something last minute for the Islanders, she looked for something in London and then was able to collect it in person the same day.

10. Location, location, location

Make sure your location is UK only.

Import taxes from the US can sting you and since Brexit, the same thing is happening with European buys. Stay local and it’ll save you money.

