Disney+ has revealed some new content that will be coming to the streaming platform in July, 2022.
Viewers have access to many series, films and documentaries across Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star, including exclusive Disney+ originals.
If you’re wondering what to expect on the platform next month, look no further.
There’s a new crew at Seabrook High this semester. 👀🛸 #ZOMBIES3, an Original movie, is streaming July 15 on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/O52T2KiKw3— Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 23, 2022
What content is coming to Disney+ in July 2022?
Here’s a list of some of the new content you can expect to see on Disney+ from July, including some Disney+ original content.
- The Princess – Original Movie – July 1
- America The Beautiful – Original Series – July 4
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie – July 13
- Zombies 3 – Original Movie – July 15
- Flee – Animated Documentary – July 15
- Under The Banner Of Heaven – Original Series – July 27
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 3 – Original Series – July 27
- Not Okay – Original Movie – July 29
Look at these these summer camp CUTIES. 🤩#HSMTMTS season 3 is coming to #DisneyPlus on July 27! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/cpJjnMRhLh— Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 16, 2022
True Crime content coming to Disney+ in July 2022
Viewers can also expect true crime documentaries to be added to Disney+ this summer, including:
- Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story – July 6
- City of Angels | City of Death – July 20
- Most Dangerous Animal Of All – July 20
- Wild Crime – July 20
- Truth And Lies: The Last Gangster – July 22
- The Sinfluencer Of Soho – July 22
How to watch the content on Disney+
If you aren’t already signed up to Disney+, you can start streaming the above content and more right away by signing up via the Disney+ website.
