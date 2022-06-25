For a third day this week rail strikes are taking place resulting in only a fifth of services running as well as half the lines being closed.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union walked out on Saturday (June 25) for the third time this week, with little sign of a breakthrough in discussions between the union and rail operators.

Passengers have been warned by rail operators that they should only travel by train if necessary and to check their journey in advance.

Services across Britain will primarily be restricted to main lines, but even those will only be open between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Many stations have been left almost deserted this week due to the train strikes (PA)

That means first trains will leave later and last trains will be much earlier than normal.

Many last trains will leave between 3pm and 5pm, with several major stations such as Birmingham New Street, Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Piccadilly closing at 7pm.

Due to the chaos that has been caused this week, some are questioning if rail workers will strike again as soon as next week?

Are there train strikes taking place next week?





Nothing has been announced to suggest that the RMT have strikes planned for any days between June 27 and July 3.

However, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said further industrial action has not been ruled out later on in the summer, and disucssion will take place next week to decide if any more will happen.

His comments came as he joined workers on a picket line outside Euston Station in central London on Saturday morning.

Mick Lynch on the picket line at Euston station (PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “We’re not ruling out strikes but we have not put down any dates for any strike action.

“We’re going to review with our national executive next week, who have been all the way round the country this week on the picket line, so we’re all going to get together the leadership of the union and see where we are.

“We are not going to name dates immediately and we’re going to continue working constructively with the companies to strike a deal, but that is a really steep challenge at the moment because of the agenda they’ve got and the effects they want on our members.

“Strike action’s not ruled out and it will have to take place if we do not get a deal, but we’re hoping that we can get a deal and we get some compromise."