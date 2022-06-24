Tonight's Love Island will see tense scenes as a recoupling looms over the Islanders.

The boys all have a big decision to make on which girl they would like to couple up with.

And tensions are set to be high as bombshell Charlie made his surprise entrance, leading the big question of who's head's have been turned?

Plus, after the public voted off Ikeena it leaves Indiyah at risk as the only single girl left in the villa.

The boys have a big decision as the Islanders recouple:

Tonight's episode will see the Islanders head into the garden for the evening as Indiyah receives a text which reads: “Islanders, tonight, there will be a recoupling. The boys will choose which girl they want to couple up with. #bigswitchenergy #bedswap”

Pondering tonight’s upcoming events, Jay speaks with Antigoni and Indiyah.

The girls are keen to know who Jay is going to pick as he’s coupled up with Ekin-Su but has made it clear he fancies Paige.

Not giving anything away he coyly says: “I’m not sure…”

Indiyah then says: “I guess tonight all the boys just have to take a chance really.”

Later that evening, Danica receives a text as the Islanders are asked to gather around the fire pit immediately.

But who will the boys each decide to couple up with? And what impact will particular boys’ choices have on the rest of the Villa?

Love Island couples after double dumping

Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Jay Younger

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne

Danica Taylor and Luca Bish

Since the public voted off Ikenna and Amber, Indiyah and Dami have been left single and therefore vulnerable.

Love Island continues at 9pm tonight on ITV2 and ITV Hub.