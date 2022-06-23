Calling all Love Island fans, the winter series of the hit ITV dating show is officially coming back.

Viewers are currently in the midst of non-stop grafting and drama around the fire pit in the reality programme's summer version.

With the popular series typically lasting around eight weeks, we all know that it will be over before we know it.

Thankfully, the dating show will be heading back to South Africa for the second series of the winter edition in the New Year, so we won't have long to wait for its return.

Love Island to return to South Africa for second Winter series

Paul Mortimer, ITV2’s controller, said: “Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience.

“So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.”

The first Winter series was a welcome distraction from the cold weather, airing in January 2020.

The winners of the 2020 winter series were Paige Turley and Finn Tapp who currently live together after moving in during the pandemic.

The Love Island producers had originally planned for two seasons in 2020 but due to Covid-19, that year’s second series was cancelled.

Only one season ran in the summers of 2021 and 2022.

You can watch the current series of Love Island at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.