Last night’s episode of Love Island saw two new bombshells enter the villa, Antigone and Charlie.

Antigone enjoyed three speed dates with Davide, Dami and Jay before heading back to the villa to inform the others how it went.

Later in the evening as the girls were getting ready, it was revealed through a text that new boy Charlie was waiting for them in the garden.

Charlie picks two girls to date

On tonight’s episode, Charlie chooses two girls to go on dates with, picking Ekin-Su and Tasha.

New bombshell Charlie receives a text which reads: “Charlie, it’s time for you to pick two girls for some one-on-one time in the Hideaway terrace hot tub #doublebubble #getbusywiththefizzy”

Charlie chooses Ekin-Su and Tasha and up first is Ekin-Su. The pair get into the hot tub and share some strawberries and a glass of bubbly.

Charlie says to Ekin-Su: “Relationship wise - once I’m in a relationship, I’m fully committed. I’m a bit of an all or nothing person. Does that surprise you?”

Ekin-Su says: “A bit. It takes a confident guy to admit that. I’ve not had anyone who has said that to me yet.”

Ekin-Su says: “When I look at you, I feel like you look quite deep into someone’s eyes - it’s quite meaningful.”

It’s soon time for Tasha’s date with Charlie. And Charlie is keen to find out if Tasha is closed off because of her coupling with Andrew.

Charlie asks: “Are you opposed to getting to know me?”

Tasha says: “I’m open to having conversations - I’m coming in here open-minded.”

Charlie says: “I think for me I want to go on a date with someone that I have a genuine interest in other than going on a date with someone for the sake of it.”

Complimenting Tasha, Charlie says: “Naturally, I’m attracted to you physically - you’re very pretty. Personality-wise, you seem like you’re a lot of fun. I was intrigued by you.”

(ITV)

Danica and Davide get cosy

Danica and Davide have been getting to know one another and while the pair discuss new girl Antigoni’s arrival, Danica says: “I still want to get to know you, just as we are doing.”

Davide asks: “What’s going to happen?”

Danica says: “I don’t know. We’re still vibing and chatting. What do you want to happen Davide?”

She adds: “I do want to get to know you. Me and you are going to have a great time over the next couple of days.”

Davide soon leans in for a kiss and the pair lock lips.

Find out what happens next on tonight’s episode.

Love Island, tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.