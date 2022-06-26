Love Island has been back for two weeks now, and viewers have been enjoying the usual relationship drama that goes on at the villa.

However, many take the opportunity of watching the show to pick up on the fashion and furniture trends the show sparks.

One of those that has seen interest grow for it is what is known as the 'love seat'.

They are smaller than a two-seater sofa, yet larger than an armchair, boasting the perfect size for couples to share.

The decor and design company Swoon have a number of variations of what it described as the "must-have furniture piece" for your home in the 'love seat'.

The 'Berlin' and 'Clement' varieties of 'love seats' (Swoon)

These range from the "super soft" Edes version for £839, the well-sized Berlin variety for £759 and the exquisite Clement variety for £839.

Sam Baldry, Head Of Design at Swoon, commented: “A love seat is the ideal seating solution for couples to snuggle up together to watch the islander's antics from – as they are intimate, yet still comfortable and chic.

"To style your love seat like a true Love Islander, I love the idea of adding co-ordinating throw pillows and blankets to make your ‘together time’ even more cosy, utilising sunset tones and neons to create a villa inspired aesthetic."

