If you love staying in unique, different and downright crazy Airbnbs, how would you like the chance to design one?
Airbnb has launched a brand new, first of its size fund to help seek ideas from existing and aspiring designers, architects, DIYers and makers from across the world.
The size $10,000,000 OMG! Fund will help finance 100 of the craziest ideas, giving 100 people the chance to turn their whacky ideas into Airbnb OMG! Category listings.
The application is live now and anyone with an out-of-this-world idea can submit an application on the website here.
One hundred people with the craziest ideas will receive $100,000 each to make their creations possible and, ultimately, bookable.
Ideas will be judged by an expert panel for their originality, feasibility, the experience the space will provide guests, and sustainability.
The $10,000,000 OMG! Fund is only open for a period of 30 days, through July 22 at 11:59 pm ET.
The 100 fund recipients will be selected by the panel over the next several months, with the intent of having their newly-constructed spaces complete next year.
