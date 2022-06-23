Global life expectancy has fallen for the first time since records began in the 1950s following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Analysis published by the ONE Campaign has said that life expectancy has fallen 1.64 years between 2019 and 2021.

They have also warned that this situation could be worsened by a global food security crisis as well as the impact of climate change.

The anti-poverty group also found broad support among the UK public for the Government to take a leading role in ending the pandemic.

Covid has been a factor in the decreased life expectancy (PA)

It found that 64% of UK adults agree that ending the Covid-19 pandemic around the world in 2022 should be a “top priority for the UK Government”.

Meanwhile, 72% are against the uneven access to vaccines across the world between high and low-income countries.

Romilly Greenhill, UK director at the ONE Campaign said: “The public gets that this pandemic hasn’t ended. They get that the convergence of crises affects us all.

“If we want to protect ourselves and the economy, the government must listen to the public and lead on a global response to ending the pandemic.”