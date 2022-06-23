Costa Coffee has revealed that customers can get another free drink this week after launching a similar offer last week.

With National Picnic Week in mind, the coffee shop chain has launched a deal that’s sure to upgrade your picnic set up.

The free drink can be from either the Frappé or limited-edition Iced Velvet Latte ranges and if you’re wondering how you can get your hands on a free drink, look no further.

Iced Velvet Latte range (Costa Coffee)

How to get a free drink at Costa Coffee

Customers who are registered members of the Costa Club rewards scheme can benefit from a free drink this weekend.

All you need to do is purchase a drink from the current menu via Click & Collect on Friday, June 24 and scan the Costa Coffee app after buying it.

READ MORE:

You’ll receive a voucher for one free drink from the Frappé or Iced Velvet Latte ranges that can be redeemed from the following day (Saturday, June 25) at a participating Costa Coffee store.

Tropical Mango Bubble Frappé & Light Dairy Swirl (Costa Coffee)

The offer is available in participating stores and at Costa Express machines and is valid from Saturday, June 25 to Thursday, June 30.

To find participating stores and the full terms and conditions of the offer, you can visit the Costa Coffee website.

Which drinks can be redeemed with the offer?





Tropical Mango Bubble Frappé & Light Dairy Swirl

Chocolate Fudge Brownie Frappé & Light Dairy Swirl

Salted Caramel Frappé & Light Dairy Swirl

Ruby Frappé & Light Dairy Swirl

Coffee Frappé & Cream

Strawberry & Cream Frappé

Mint Choc Chip Frappé & Cream

Chocolate & Oat Drink Iced Velvet Latte

Vanilla & Coconut Drink Iced Velvet Latte

Caramel & Almond Drink Iced Velvet Latte

Look out for Costa Coffee’s third deal, coming next week.

For more information about the Costa Club rewards scheme and how to join, you can visit the Costa Coffee website.