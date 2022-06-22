Last night’s episode of Love Island saw Amber and Ikenna dumped from the island.

Viewers voters for their favourite individual islanders, leaving 3 girls and 3 boys at risk of being dumped.

In the teaser for tonight’s episode, viewers saw a new girl sitting in the garden as the islanders headed down in the morning.

New girl Antigoni goes on three dates

On tonight’s episode, new girl Antigoni goes speed dating with three boys of her choosing.

She picks Davide, Dami and Jay and all four Islanders head out of the Villa for their dates

Davide is up first as the other two boys watch on. Davide says: “I can feel that you came here for a real connection.”

Antigoni (ITV)

Antigoni says: “I can’t be ungenuine - it’s impossible.”

Davide replies: “Me too. I can’t fake feelings.”

She asks: “What kind of a boyfriend are you?”

To which he replies: “At the beginning, I’m a closed person - I don’t open up really. But I am very romantic and I am a very caring person. I always want the best for my girlfriend.”

Up next is Dami. Antigoni says to Dami: “You seem like good vibes and you’re easy to chat to. We wouldn’t run out of things to say.”

On her date with Jay, Antigoni says: “I can already tell you’re attracted to me.”

Jay says: “Tell me how?”

Antigoni says: “You haven’t broken eye contact with me once. That tells me you’re attracted to me…”

Is Jay’s head turning?





After revealing to Gemma in last night’s episode that he might want to get to know Paige, it seems Jay’s head may be turning.

Speaking in the garden on tonight’s episode, Jay says to Andrew and Dami: “I think I will [speak to Paige] but maybe not today.”

Andrew says: “You said that last night - you can’t waste time here!”

Dami says: “Time is of the essence!”

Jay says: “The timing’s not ideal with her and Jacques spending the night in the Hideaway together.”

He adds: “The new girl has come in today. I want to get to know her, too. I might feel like there’s a connection there, too. I need to chat to her as well.”

Later, speaking in the Beach Hut he says: “I feel like Ekin-Su and I moved so fast. I don’t want to leave here with a ‘what if’ in my head. I want to leave here knowing that I explored all options.”

Jay (ITV)

A new boy enters the villa

Tonight’s episode also reveals a new boy will be entering the villa. As the girls are preparing for the night, Ekin-Su receives a text announcing, “Girls, it’s time to get glam as tonight you’ll be welcoming a new boy into the Villa.”

The girls host a cocktail party to get to know him as the boys watch eagerly from the terrace.

Will even more heads turn? Find out what happens on tonight’s episode.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.