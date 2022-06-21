Tuesday's episode of Love Island wasn't short on drama with a double dumping and even the first look at a new girl heading into the villa.

At the end of the jaw-dropping episode that saw Indiyah and Dami getting closer and the second hideaway getaway, presenter Iain Stirling hinted at the arrival of a new islander.

Here's a sneak insight into the new girl Antigoni and a catch-up of what happened on Tuesday's episode.

Who is the new girl on Love Island 2022?





Are heads about to turn for singer-songwriter Antigoni? ❤️‍🔥 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3FV5gmy70S — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 21, 2022

Name: Antigoni Buxton

Age: 26

From: London

Occupation: Singer-songwriter

ITV asked her the question: "Why Love Island and why now?"

Antigoni replied: "I’ve been single for almost a year and a half and for the whole of the last year my goal has been to have as many different experiences as possible. I really just want to say ‘yes’ to things. Why not? It’ll be fun. I’m a Cypriot girl and I love being in the sun. I’ve got nothing to lose!

Who left the Love Island villa on Tuesday's episode?





The boy who received the least votes from the public and was, therefore, dumped from the show was Ikenna.

Meanwhile, the girl with the least votes was Amber so she also has to pack her bags and leave the programme.

The elimination came as a shock to the islanders who has just recoupled after bombshell Danica's entrance.

There were a lot of tears as the two islanders said their goodbyes and left the villa for good.

Love Island couples after double dumping

Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Jay Younger

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne

Danica Taylor and Luca Bish

Since the public voted off Ikenna and Amber, Indiyah and Dami have been left single and therefore vulnerable.

READ MORE: Love Island 2022: See all the dating show winners as ITV confirms 2022 cast

READ MORE: Recreate the Love Island villa in your home and garden from Aldi, Wayfair and The Range

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders that are currently in or are heading into the villa:

Get to know the new islanders and check out their social media in our explainer here.

Love Island continues on Wednesday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.