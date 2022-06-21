Things are heating up in the Love Island villa as Paige and Jacques head out for the next Hideaway getaway of the series.

With all the islanders sleeping in one room, things can get a little crowded and awkward which leaves the couples with very little alone time.

This is where the Hideaway comes in and it looks like Paige and Jacques are the lucky pair that will get to explore it for the second time in this series.

The first couple who got to share some crucial private time was Tasha and Andrew who have been coupled up since the first episode of the eighth series.

Following a truth or dare game, Danica received a text which read: “Islanders, the Hideaway is open tonight! Please choose a lucky couple to spend the night alone. #SexySleepover #MidnightSnack”

The Islanders then had to decide who they thought they should spend the night in the Hideaway.

In the end, the contestants chose Paige and Jacques who have been getting closer over the last few days.

The hideaway getaway couldn’t come fast enough for the pair following the shocking double dumping earlier in the episode.

After Sunday’s show, the public was asked to vote for the islanders they wanted to save from elimination with the least popular boy and girl being dumped from the villa.

In an agonising cliffhanger on Monday’s episode, the six vulnerable islanders were revealed to be: Ikenna, Jay, Andrew, Tasha, Amber and Ekin-Su.

Viewers had to wait until Tuesday's episode to see who had to pack their suitcases and jet back off to the UK.

In the end the public voted to eliminate Amber and Ikenna.

Love Island couples after double dumping

Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Jay Younger

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne

Danica Taylor and Luca Bish

Since the public voted off Amber and Ikenna, Dami and Indiyah have been left single and therefore vulnerable.

Love Island continues on Wednesday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.