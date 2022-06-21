Love Island never fails to give us the drama and Monday's show came with an agonizing cliffhanger and shocking double dumping.

The explosive episode saw a clash between Ekin-Su and Amber, an Amber-Indiyah-Dami love triangle and Paige and Jacques finally sharing their first kiss.

But the drama didn't end there since the islanders received a text asking them to gather around the fire pit following last night's public vote.

ITV viewers were asked to vote for their favourite islanders after Monday's episode with the contestants who received the fewest votes being dumped from the villa.

At the end of the episode, the six vulnerable islanders ( three girls and three boys) who received the least votes were revealed and they were the following:

Ikenna

Jay

Andrew

Tasha

Amber

Ekin-Su

Just as fans were about to find out who would be dumped from the villa, the ITV dating show cut to the credits in the most excruciating cliffhanger.

Viewers had to wait until Tuesday's episode to see who had to pack their suitcases and jet back off to the UK.

Who left the Love Island villa on Tuesday's episode?





The boy who received the least votes from the public and was, therefore, dumped from the show was Ikenna.

Meanwhile, the girl with the least votes was Amber so she also has to pack her bags and leave the programme.

The elimination came as a shock to the islanders who has just recoupled after bombshell Danica's entrance.

There were a lot of tears as the two islanders said their goodbyes and left the villa for good.

Love Island couples after double dumping

Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Jay Younger

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne

Danica Taylor and Luca Bish

Since the public voted off Ikenna and Amber, Indiyah and Dami have been left single and therefore vulnerable.

Love Island continues on Wednesday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.