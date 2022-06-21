Universal Credit claimants could receive an extra £650 over the summer to help with rising costs caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

This year has seen a whole host of household of price increases - from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices - costing families hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year.

The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, financial impact from the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch.

To help with the rising costs, households on certain benefits will receive financial support over the summer.

Cost of living support payment

A £650 cost of living payment will be paid to those receiving Universal Credit in two payments, beginning next month.

The Government has announced the first £325 payment to Universal Credit claimants will be paid in July.

It will also be paid to those on pension credit and those in receipt of legacy benefits.

The exact payment date has not been confirmed and could depend on when the individual receives their benefit payment.

A second £325 lump sum will be paid in August, taking the total contributions to £650.

The money will be tax-free and will not count towards the benefit cap.

It will also not have any impact on existing benefits and will be available to claimants across the UK.

Campaign to extend payment

A petition to include people on disability benefits in the list of people eligible for the £650 payment has hit 10,000 signatures.

If the petition, which you can sign here, reaches 100,000 signatures, it will be debated in Parliament.

More than 8 million people on benefits will receive the cash boost in two payments over the summer.

However, some will miss out on the payment according to the government website.

It states that if you have a joint benefit claim with a partner you will only get one £650 payment.

The guidance says: “If you have a joint claim with a partner, you will get one payment of £650 for both of you, paid in 2 lump sums from July 2022 and in autumn 2022, if eligible.”

You can see the full guidance on the gov.uk website.