Love Island never fails to give us the drama and Monday's episode came with a shocking twist.

The explosive episode saw a clash between Ekin-Su and Amber, an Amber-Indiyah-Dami love triangle and Paige and Jacques finally sharing their first kiss.

But the drama didn't end there since the islanders received a text asking them to gather around the fire pit following last night's public vote.

ITV viewers were asked to vote for their favourite islanders after Monday's episode with the contestants who received the fewest votes being dumped from the villa.

At the end of the episode, the three vulnerable islanders who received the least votes were revealed and they are the following:

Love Island boys who would be eliminated from the villa

These are the boys that received the least votes from the public on Monday and could be leaving tomorrow:

Ikenna

Jay

Andrew

Love Island girls who would be eliminated from the villa

These are the girls that received the least votes from the public on Monday and could be leaving tomorrow:

Tasha

Amber

Ekin-Su

Just as fans were about to find out who would be dumped from the villa, the ITV dating show cut to the credits in the most excruciating cliffhanger.

Viewers will need to wait until Tuesday's episode to see who will be packing their suitcases and jetting back to the UK.

Love Island recoupling at the end of week two

Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Jay Younger

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope

Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne

Danica Taylor and Luca Bish

Since bombshell Danica chose to couple up with Luca, Remi Lambert was left single and therefore, was dumped from the island during Sunday's episode.

Love Island continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.