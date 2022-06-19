Bombshell Danica made a shocking arrival to the Love Island villa on Friday with ITV viewers having to endure an agonizing weekend to find out who she would couple up with.

After she made her dramatic entrance during Friday’s ‘Sex Sea’ challenge, the 21-year-old dancer was quick to get to know the boys.

Quite right too because, at the end of the episode, a text gathered the islanders around the firepit for a nail-biting recoupling which would send the single boy home.

At the beginning of Sunday’s episode, Danica was first to make her choice and it didn’t exactly go down well.

Danica makes her choice out of the boys in the villa

New Love Island girl Danica couples up with Luca in dramatic recoupling

Danica chose to couple up Luca Bish on Sunday’s recoupling and it wasn’t exactly well-received.

Luca was originally coupled up with Chester star Gemma, leaving the 19-year-old broken-hearted and clueless about who to pick.

Since Danica chose Luca, one boy was left single and therefore, was eliminated from the villa.

The Islanders then gathered for a tearful and heartfelt goodbye, before Remi rolled out his suitcase and took the plane back from Majorca.

Danica and Luca go on first Love Island date as new couple

Danica gets a text

Leaving the Villa the newly formed couple make their way to the beach as they enjoy a romantic shoreside setting complete with picnic blanket and drinks.

Speaking on the date, Danica says: “Honestly, this is probably the second genuine date I think I’ve been on.”

Luca replies: “Wow, pleasure.”

He goes on to add: “I am sure a lot of boys would want to kiss you.”

Danica questions: “Kisses on first dates?”

Love Island recoupling at the end of week two

Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Jay Younger

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope

Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne

Danica Taylor and Luca Bish

Since bombshell Danica chose to couple up with Luca, Remi Lambert was left single and therefore, was dumped from the island during Sunday's episode.

Love Island continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.