Love Island will return to our screens tonight after Friday’s episode left viewers on a cliffhanger recoupling moment.

New girl Danica Taylor, a 21-year-old dancer from Leicester entered the villa and with less than 24 hours to get to know the boys, the islanders were forced to recouple.

As the new girl, Danica was chosen to go first and viewers were left waiting to find out her decision which will not be aired until tonight’s episode.

A boy is dumped from the villa tonight

Following the recoupling, the next day the Islanders are relaxing in the garden when Danica receives a text revealing today she’ll be going on a date with the boy she’s chosen to couple up with.

Tonight's episode will reveal the results of the dramatic recoupling (ITV)

Leaving the Villa the newly formed couple make their way to the beach as they enjoy a romantic shoreside setting complete with picnic blanket and drinks.

Speaking on the date, Danica says: “Honestly, this is probably the second genuine date I think I’ve been on.”

Her date replies: “Wow, pleasure.”

He goes on to add: “I am sure a lot of boys would want to kiss you.”

Danica questions: “Kisses on first dates?”

But who is the newly formed couple and will sparks fly? Find out who leaves and who recouples in tonight’s episode.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.