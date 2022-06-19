Amazon has announced that its annual shopping event, Prime Day, is back this year.

The 48-hour event will kick off on July 12 at 00:01 (GMT) and will run until 23:59 on July 13 for prime members.

This Prime Day, customers will be able to shop products from top brands and third-party sellers, including many small and medium-sized businesses.

New deals across all categories, from fashion and electronics to toys and home, will go live throughout Prime Day, offering great savings. The two-day event includes must-have brands such as Philips, Bosch, Elemis, Rimmel, Urban Decay, Garnier, Miele, Samsung, and Shark; styles from fashion brands including Amazon Essentials, Puma, and Swarovski; and Amazon’s lowest prices ever on select products from Sony and Bose.

Early deals start on June 21, including up to 50% off top brands.

Amazon Prime membership includes exclusive savings, convenience, digital entertainment and more, for £7.99 per month or £79 per year, but customers yet to experience Prime can start a free trial on the website to participate in Prime Day.

“Our Prime members across the UK will find the widest selection and best deals yet this Prime Day,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager of Amazon. “From thousands of local British small businesses our members love, to the national brands and popular products they trust, Prime Day will help people save money, have fun, and also shop small. But that’s not all – don’t forget, Amazon donates to the charity of each customers’ choice when they shop with AmazonSmile.”