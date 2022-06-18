Perrie Edwards is now engaged after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain “got down on one knee”, she announced via Instagram.

The pair welcomed their first baby together, a boy named Axel, in August last year.

Edwards who is part of the popular girl band Little Mix is currently on a hiatus as the members decided to take a break.

She took to Instagram to share the news of her engagement, writing: “Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said…YES!”

The pictures in the post show a sunset behind the couple as Oxlade-Chamberlain looks up at Perrie.

Another picture within the post shows Perrie's hand wearing her new engagement ring.

The comment section of the post was flooded with messages congratulating the couple.

Little Mix on stage (PA)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie’s bandmate, commented: “Best news! So happy for you both” followed by several emojis.

Jade Thirlwall, also Perrie’s bandmate, shared some emojis in a comment.

Alongside an emoji with heart eyes, Vicky Pattison congratulated Perrie, writing: “Omgggggggggg!!!!! Congratulations gorgeous girl”