Costa Coffee will be launching an upgraded version of its self-serve Costa Express machines so they now allow customers to select both hot and cold drinks.

After a successful trial in Bristol last summer alongside testing dairy alternative milks in a small number of machines, 1,100 new machines will be available to use across England, Scotland and Wales including in Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff.

Customers will be able to get their hands on a variety of drinks from hot or cold Lattes and Cappuccinos to iced fruit cordials and milk coolers when using the machines.

It doesn’t stop there though as, for a limited time, Costa Express machines will offer a limited-edition new Iced Salted Caramel Frappé as part of Costa Coffee’s Summer of Ice.

One person holding a hot drink (left) and another person holding a cold drink (right) in front of a new Costa Express machine (Costa Coffee)

The cold drink is made up of a shot of Espresso, foamed fresh milk, ice and buttery salted caramel syrup.

While the machines mean customers won’t be stopping by a Costa Coffee store, they recreate the hustle and bustle you’d expect on your visit with specially created audio sounds of a coffee grinder and a spoon against a porcelain cup.

You can expect fresh milk to be used in the machines and all coffee beans to be made using Costa Coffee’s famous Mocha Italia Signature Blend.

Costa Express self-serve machines were first introduced in 2011.

A person holding a cold drink in front of a new Costa Express machine (Costa Coffee)

In 2020, it rolled out a mobile contactless ordering system across Costa Express making it quicker for customers to get their drinks.

The Costa Club rewards scheme works with machines so you can collect beans and earn a free drink as you would in-store.

Nick Orrin, Costa Express Director UK & Ireland, said: “Costa Express is synonymous with exceptional coffee on-the-go, so we’re delighted to be able to rollout our Costa Express hot and iced drinks machine this summer.

“The technology used in these state-of-the-art machines is nothing short of a gold-standard level of innovation – a world’s first for the self-service coffee machine industry.

READ MORE:

“What’s more, we are giving our customers what they have been asking for from us - their favourite crafted coffee, personalised for how they want it and when they want it.”

Where will the new self-serve hot and cold Costa Express machines be installed in 2022?





Bristol

Birmingham

Cardiff

Southampton

Portsmouth

Brighton

Cambridge

Norwich

Nottingham

Manchester

Liverpool

Leeds

Newcastle

Edinburgh

Glasgow

You can find your nearest Costa Express machine by visiting the Costa Coffee website.