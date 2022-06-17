Iceland’s latest sale will see customers make a saving on three everyday essentials of their choice.

The budget supermarket said it wants to help shoppers top-up their shops as they “navigate through the cost of living crisis”.

Alongside essentials such as bread and milk, shoppers can also select from a range of summer food items as the hot weather is set to continue for many.

READ MORE: Aldi’s £17 whiskies beat those twice the price at International Spirits Challenge

READ MORE: Expert reveals the one food that will improve your sleep

Iceland's latest special offer gets online shoppers three essentials for 3p. Picture: Iceland

The offer sees prices slashed on Iceland Semi-Skimmed Milk (£0.99, 2 pints), Iceland Sliced Thick Soft White Bread (£0.95, 800g) and Just Like Butter Spread (£1.00, 450g), which will total just 3p throughout the deal.

The crowd-pleasers also thrown in include items perfect for summer BBQs, such as Warburtons Sliced Soft White Rolls (£1.00, 6pk), Iceland Chocolate & Nut Cones (£1.00, 372g) and R. White’s Lemonade (£1.00, 3l).

Once the selected three items are in your online basket, use the code ICEPENNY at the checkout to get your three products for 3p.

Managing Director at Iceland, Richard Walker, said: “We’re continuing to work hard to ensure our customers are being supported as much as possible as the cost of living continues to rise and we hope our 3p everyday essentials sale will help a little this weekend.

“Our previous sales at Christmas and Easter were very popular and this time we’ve taken the decision to branch out and offer this deal on everyday essentials, as well as vegetables, to help our customers as we navigate through the cost-of-living crisis. We’re committed to helping our customers as much as we can at this difficult time and will continue to do so.”

The three essentials for 3p sale starts this Saturday (June 18) at 6am and lasts until next Friday (June 24) at midnight via the Iceland website.