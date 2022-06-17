Celebrity Gogglebox returns to our screens this evening (June 17) for another episode.
If you’re not familiar with the show, you should expect to see celebrities watch and react to this week’s TV shows which often include parts of dramas and sometimes even the news.
Gogglebox also has a version where we see a cast of members of the public do the same.
Rylan is set to return to the show tonight and he'll be joined by his mum, Linda.
When the non-human spirit talks back… #SpookedScotland #CelebrityGogglebox pic.twitter.com/fdDKhsE7DW— C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) June 10, 2022
Celebrity Gogglebox cast June 17
If you’re wondering who you’ll see take part in tonight’s episode, look no further.
Here’s the cast of celebrities that we’ll see reacting to TV shows tonight, according to Radio Times.
- Nick and Liv Grimshaw
- Rylan will be joined by his mum Linda
- Shaun Ryder and Bez
- Martin and Roman Kemp
- Mo Gilligan, Babatunde Aléshé
- Mel C will be joined by her brother Paul
What’s the one thing you should never ask a Spice Girl? #CelebrityKaraokeClub #CelebrityGogglebox pic.twitter.com/CUt4T6JVKT— C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) June 10, 2022
How to watch Celebrity Gogglebox tonight
If you’re hoping to tune in to the show this evening, here’s how you can.
Get comfy and watch all the action as it unfolds tonight (June 17) at 9pm on Channel 4.
Viewers who don’t make it to the sofa in time can watch it on All4.
