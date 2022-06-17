Graham Norton has been made the favourite in the betting odds to host TV coverage of Eurovision 2023 if the event is moved to the UK.
It was announced earlier today by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) that the “security and operational guarantees” required to host the event cannot be fulfilled by Ukraine’s public broadcaster UA:PBC.
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 event but due to Russia's ongoing invasion of the country it has been ruled that they would be unable to host when the time comes next year.
READ MORE: UK is asked to host Eurovision after Ukraine are ruled out
The EBU has now asked the BBC if they could host the event, and discussions are being held.
Norton, 59, has been involved with the BBC's coverage of Eurovision events for quite some time now, and he is placed at 3/1 odds by Betfair at anchoring the coverage if it is moved to the UK.
Other presenters who are amongst the favourites include ITV's This Morning pair Holly Willoughby & Phillip Schofield at 9/2, Bonnie Tyler at 8/1 and Davina McCall at 10/1.
Full list of odds for Eurovision 2023 presenter
- Graham Norton: 3/1
- Holly Willoughby & Phillip Schofield: 9/2
- Bonnie Tyler: 8/1
- Davina McCall: 10/1
- Dermot O’Leary, Lulu: 16/1
- Maya Jama: 33/1
- Rylan: 40/1
- Alan Carr: 50/1
- James Corden: 66/1
- Laura Whitmore: 80/1
- Alison Hammond, Jonathan Ross, Jack Whitehall: 150/1
- Simon Cowell: 200/1
- Piers Morgan: 250/1
To see the full list of odds for the role, visit the Betfair website here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here