Love Island is set to be drama-fueled tonight (June 17) as fallout continues after Ekin-Su and Jay share a kiss.

Picking up from last night's cliffhanger, Davide is keen to know exactly what’s been going on between Jay and Ekin-Su after the pair sneaked off to the balcony.

Before speaking to Ekin-Su, Davide speaks to Jay and asks: “Were you on the terrace with Ekin-Su?”

To which Jay confesses: “With Ekin-Su? Yeah.”

Surprising Davide as Ekin-Su had lied him to tell him that she was not on the balcony nor with Jay.

Ekin-Su and Davide in Episode 7 (ITV)

Davide turns his questions to Ekin-Su asking: “You were not on the terrace, no? Liar.”

Davide continues to Ekin-Su: “This is the reason why I was not opening myself because I am scared to be hurt from a woman like you."

In a shock to the islanders, Davide adds: "I hope you find the love of your life because me and you are closed.”

Later Ekin-Su speaks to Paige and Gemma telling them: "Jay walks in here and I felt great, I am going with my feelings, end of… Let him moan. Yes, I kissed him [Jay], so what? He’s [Davide] not said I am his girlfriend, technically it’s not cheating.”

Leading to the question what’s next for Davide? And will Ekin-Su and Jay’s romance have a chance?

The Islanders Make Waves in Tonight's 'Sex-Sea' Challenge

Recovering from the proper night's drama, the Islanders get a text inviting them to take part in today’s challenge ‘Sex-Sea’, which will see the girls perform a seductive sea-themed dance for a boy of their choice.

One by one the girls each emerge from a giant clam shell, slide into a pool, wrap around a pole before choosing a boy as their catch of the day to impress on the sea bed.

With the girls setting the rule, its up to them to pick a boy, asking will Indiyah pick Ikenna or will she make waves with Remi?

Meanwhile Dami and Andrew seem to get rather flustered in the challenge as Amber and Tasha’s dances seem to have got their pulses racing in more ways than one.

Emerging out of the water, Ekin-Su contemplates whether to pick Davide or Jay, playfully planting a kiss on Davide’s cheek, but will she actually opt for him or new boy Jay?

Love Island recoupling

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope

Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne

Since new boy Jacques chose Paige, Afia Tonkmor was left single and therefore has been dumped from the villa on Monday's episode.

The two new boys Jay and Remi are currently single but a recoupling is on its way.

Love Island continues on Friday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.