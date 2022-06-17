Reducing the number of pop-up cookie banners on websites is at the centre of data law proposals published by the Government.

As part of plans for the Data Reform Bill announced in the Queen’s Speech, ministers have proposed replacing pop-up cookie alerts on websites with an opt-out system where users set cover-all data permissions in their web browser settings, removing the need to consent to cookies on each site they visit.

The Government said the aim of the Bill was to revamp the UK’s data laws for the digital age and take advantage of the UK having left the European Union by streamlining the aspects of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which was introduced in the EU and the UK four years ago.

These proposals have been published as part of an official response to a consultation on reforming data laws in the UK.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said of the proposals: “Today is an important step in cementing post-Brexit Britain’s position as a science and tech superpower.

Nuisance calls are just one part of the Government's Data Reform Bill (PA)

“Our new Data Reform Bill will make it easier for businesses and researchers to unlock the power of data to grow the economy and improve society, but retains our global gold standard for data protection.

“Outside of the EU we can ensure people can control their personal data, while preventing businesses, researchers and civil society from being held back by a lack of clarity and cumbersome EU legislation.”

Furthermore, the Government said the Bill will simplify the legal requirements around research by more clearly defining the scope of scientific research so that scientists can more easily use data as part of their work.

The Government said the proposals will make it easier for researchers to have clarity about when they can obtain user consent to collect or use data for research purposes.