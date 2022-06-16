The BBC is drawing up plans to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023, in case of Ukraine being unable to hold the event.

Ukraine won the 2022 event with the song 'Stefania' from the Kalush Orchestra, but due to the continued invasion of their country by Russia, there remains the possibility that they will be unable to host.

Runners-up to Ukraine were the United Kingdom, as Sam Ryder wowed the audience with his song 'Space Man'.

The president of Spain's national broadcaster has all but confirmed the UK will host Eurovision if Ukraine can't.

Kalush Orchestra (PA)

Jose Manuel Perez Tornero said: “We don’t want to be left with the mirage of a good result. We are going to go out to win next time.

"We were also interested in organising 2023 Eurovision. But if Ukraine resigns, it will be the BBC that organises it.”

Ryder, 32, was recently asked whether he would be willing to give it another try next year.

He said: “I just want more people to experience it…The more people that do, the more it will become engrained in the UK’s attitude that Eurovision is something that we are so lucky to have.”

Ryder also added that he would be happy to search for the next person to fly the flag for the UK at the next Eurovision, saying whoever got it would be in "for the time of their life".