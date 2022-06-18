Father’s Day is just a matter of days away, and if you’re treating your loved one to a meal out on Sunday then why not add an extra gift to your treat and head somewhere for a free drink?
Restaurant chains across the country are offering the chance for dads to snap up freebies on their special day, so we’ve rounded up everywhere you can find the offer.
Everywhere dads can get a free beer on Father’s Day
PizzaExpress
Diners at PizzaExpress will receive a free 660ml Peroni Nastro Azzuro to enjoy alongside their favourite Pizza Express dish if they are a member of the PizzaExpress Club app.
Dad, it sounds cheesy, but you’re the grate-est 🧀 Fancy a beer on us?— @pizzaexpress (@PizzaExpress) June 12, 2022
Drop into any pizzeria on Father's Day (19th June), download the PizzaExpress Club app and treat your dad to a pizza and Peroni date 🍻💚 pic.twitter.com/4NiTGED4ko
Even those that are not currently members will be treated to a free 330ml version of the drink, but customers can claim the larger option by simply downloading the PizzaExpress Club app and signing up.
The offer is redeemable at every pizzeria nationwide and can only be claimed on June 19 2022.
Frankie & Benny’s
Customers subscribed to the Frankie & Benny’s newsletter will send out a code for a free Bud, soft drink or Bud Zero for your father or father figure.
Bill’s
Bill’s customers can receive a free Peroni when ordering the Father’s Day special burger, a BBQ Bourbon Beef Burger.
Sizzling Pub & Grill
Okay this one isn’t a beer, but for the none lager drinking dads, Sizzling Pub & Grill is offering a free Jack Daniels and Coke to dads on Father’s Day.
