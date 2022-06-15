New boys Jay and Remi have officially arrived in the Love Island Villa and they are ready to stir things up with a date.
Scottish investment analyst Jay from Musselburgh and Manchester model Remi made a shock arrival at the end of Tuesday night's episode.
While Essex girl Ekin-Su's head was turned by Jay, Remi sets his sight on Indiyah in tonight's programme.
As the new boys set out their game plan, they receive a promising text instructing them to choose three girls to go on a lunch date with.
Here's who the new boys choose to share their starters, mains and desserts with but time will tell if lunch turns to dinner.
Jay chooses Amber to share his starter with, followed by Ekin-Su for the main course and Tasha for dessert.
Meanwhile, Indiyah joins Remi for the starter course, followed by Paige for the main meal and Ekin-Su is chosen twice, joining Remi for his dessert course.
Feeding each other, things get steamy between Remi and Indiyah as he hints after a kiss.
During Jay's starter, he says to Amber: “You’ve got the highest emotional intelligence I can see and you’re a good looking girl so why would I not want to get to know you?”
Heading back to the kitchen Amber admits to the other girls: “He’s fit.”
Paige cooks up Remi's main course and as he tucks into the dish he says: “It’s probably all over my lips” to which Paige seductively suggests: “We can get it off later babe, don’t worry.”
Jay and Ekin-Su share a romantic main meal of spaghetti Lady and the Tramp-style.
Well...almost, Ekin-Su pulls away just before their lips lock, but not before Davide notices from the balcony.
Jay uses the dessert course to get some answers from Tasha about her relationship with Andrew.
He asks her: “In terms of attraction in the villa do you just have eyes for Andrew or do you think there’s anyone else?” Tasha replies: “Obviously at the moment it’s Andrew and you but we will have to wait and see won’t we.”
Ekin-Su flirtatiously feeds Remi chocolate-covered strawberries, seemingly unfazed by the on-looking Italian stallion.
Love Island recoupling
- Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
- Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
- Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna
- Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
- Amber Beckford and Dami Hope
- Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne
Since new boy Jacques chose Paige, Afia Tonkmor was left single and therefore has been dumped from the Villa on Monday's episode.
Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders
Here are the islanders that are currently in or are heading into the Villa:
- Paige Thorne
- Dami Hope
- Indiyah Polack
- Tasha Ghouri
- Davide Sanclimenti
- Gemma Owen
- Ikenna Ekwonna
- Andrew Le Page
- Amber Beckford
- Luca Bish
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
- Jacques O’Neill
- Remi Lambert
- Jay Younger
Love Island continues on Wednesday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
