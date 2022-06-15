Love Island hosted its first eBay Shimmer and Shine pre-loved party on Tuesday and here's how you can get the look at home.

Earlier this month, the ITV dating show announced its first-ever pre-loved fashion provider, eBay.

The party's theme was ‘Shimmer and Shine’ which saw the Islanders get glitzed up in sequin dresses, glitter mini skirts, chainmail tops and shiny bomber jackets.

The clothes were specially chosen to make the contestants look and feel their best, the theme also has a special environmental message behind it.

Gemma wearing the House of CB gold sequinned dress. Credit: eBay/ ITV

We often think of sequins as something just for the party season which means they often end up in the landfill as soon as the disco's done.

Amy Bannerman, eBay UK’s Love Island stylist and second-hand enthusiast said: “It’s so exciting to see the Islanders glammed up in pre-loved for the Shimmer and Shine party.

"It’s well known in the fashion industry that sequins are one of the biggest culprits of landfill and so bad for the environment. I really wanted to show how sequins don’t just have the wow factor one time round, to encourage the nation to think pre-loved first for their next party dress and extend its life cycle”.

Ms Bannerman added: “And don’t they look incredible! I handpicked brands including Isabel Marant and Nadine Merabi for this event, mixing short sequin minis with little chain tops for the girls, and glitter jackets with metallic shirts for the guys. I looked to the runway for inspiration from Tom Ford, Versace and Loewe.”

Some of the standout looks include Tasha's dazzling green sequin mock neck side laced dress.

Tasha wearing the green sequin mock neck side laced dress. Credit: eBay/ITV

Gemma stunned in another showstopping outfit, glittering in a House of CB gold sequinned dress.

Newly coupled up Paige turned heads in a Vintage New Look 90s 00s Y2k Gold Cowl Chainmail Bandana Halter Top and we are obsessed with Indiyah's Fausto Puglisi Metallic Green Silk Mini Skirt.

While bidding has ended on these items, you can shop plenty of sparkles on the eBay website.

Certain products will be available to purchase via auction on eBay UK in the near future.

The boys didn't let the side down either with Luca getting pulses racing in a Palm Angels Sequin Smile Bomber Jacket.

Meanwhile, Ikenna stood out from the crowd in this gold shirt short sleeves bamboo print.

To dress like the Islanders, you should head over to the dedicated Love Island hub.