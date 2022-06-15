Love Island fans it's time to get gussied up with the exclusive Revolution Beauty collection as the ITV series heats up.

You can now recreate your favourite islander's summer looks from the comfort of your own house.

The tropical-themed makeup collection is inspired by the endless summers of love in the villa and will transport makeup lovers and Love Island mega fans straight to the villa.

The collection includes stunning shadow palettes, saucy lip glosses, sparkling highlighters and brilliant brow products.

Love Island x Revolution spray collection. Credit: Revolution

“Makeup Revolution is thrilled to partner with Love Island to activate a new and exclusive cosmetics collection inspired by the hit British dating show beloved both in the UK and globally,” states Adam Minto, CEO and Founder of Revolution Beauty.

Mr Minto added: “With Love Island quickly becoming a global sensation, we are thrilled to bring summers in the Villa to life through the limited-edition makeup collection.”

Love Island X Revolution Beauty Make-Up Collection

Love Island x Makeup Revolution EDP 100ml Going On A Date

Love Island x Makeup Revolution EDP 100ml Going On A Date. Credit: Revolution

Get grafting wearing this Going On A Date fragrance as part of the collaboration.

With this floral-woody scent, you'll be turning heads with this summery seductive fragrance.

It has notes of jasmine sambac heart and a cashmeran wood base.

Make it yours for £15 via the Revolution website.

Love Island x Makeup Revolution I've Got a Text Forever Flawless Eyeshadow Palette

Love Island x Makeup Revolution I've Got a Text Forever Flawless Eyeshadow Palette. Credit: Revolution

Shimmer all summer sporting a lush look from the I've Got a Text Forever Flawless Eyeshadow Palette.

The stunning set features 18 gorgeous shades of warm toned mattes and shimmers.

The tin palette also includes a large mirror, and some shades are embossed with love hearts.

Add it your beauty routine for £12 via the Revolution website.

Love Island x Makeup Revolution Coupled Up Lip Kit

Love Island x Makeup Revolution Coupled Up Lip Kits. Credit: Revolution

Pucker up by the firepit with this cute Coupled Up Lip Kit.

Available in three gorgeous shades: Bombshell, Islander and Vibing.

Each lip kit includes a crayon liner, a matte liquid lipstick and comes in a cute box that you'll never want to recouple from.

Take it home for £6 each via the Revolution website.

Love Island x Makeup Revolution Whipped Tanning Mousse Ultra Dark

Love Island x Makeup Revolution Whipped Tanning Mousse Ultra Dark. Credit: Revolution

Be the bombshell you want to be with this Whipped Tanning Mousse.

The limited-edition bottle features blue and pink palm trees and will look adorable on your shelf.

It is a quick-drying whipped-textured tan that allows for a smooth non-drip application.

Get a streak-free tanned glow that develops within 4-6 hours for £10 via the Revolution website.

Lucie Stoffers, Head of Brand Licensing ITV Studios, Global Entertainment said: “We are super excited to partner up with Revolution Beauty and are thrilled that Love Island fans all over the world will be able to recreate the looks of the Islanders. Revolution Beauty and Love Island are both beloved brands that fit perfectly together!"