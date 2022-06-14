Love Island viewers are pleading with ITV to turn off the contestants' microphones when they are kissing, as some are finding the noises "disgusting".

This was brought to a head during Monday night's episode (June 13) when Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were kissing.

Many fans of the ITV show took to Twitter to complain about the noises, which appears to be a long-running problem for many that have been around for several series now.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "I’m not gonna lie love island has me never wanting to kiss anyone ever again. The sound is just so disgusting and OMNIPRESENT I have the ick towards kissing. please end this violence against my eardrums".

Another posted: "producers… TURN THE MICS OFF WHILE KISSING IS GOING ON", while another said: "love island please mute the mics during kissing <3".

Several others also joked about producers seemingly turning up the audio volume to ridiculous levels.

Monday night's episode saw Afia Tonkmor depart from the villa, after new contestant Jacques O'Neill picked Paige Thorne over her.

Two new contestants are set to join for Tuesday night's episode (June 14) with 22-year Remi Lambert from Manchester and 28-year-old Jay Younger from Musselburgh.

Love Island continues to air every day, except Saturdays, at 9pm over on ITV.